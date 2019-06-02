It’s not a holiday, but Punta Gorda is in the giving spirit when it comes to old computers.
City Council members recently approved an action to donate 20 used “surplus” computers (Dell and Fujitsu brands) to the Charlotte County Computer Group.
From there, the computers will be donated to local charities serving veterans and students of the Homeless Student Gap Fund.
“This is a great opportunity to do good things with retired city assets that have no further value to the city,” said Council Member Gary Wein, who helped to spearhead a similar campaign in December 2017.
“What they did with these computers ... it didn’t have much salvage value,” Wein said. “But the technology is still appropriate for those in need.”
The Charlotte County Computer Group is a not-for-profit organization and a Microsoft-approved refurbisher, according to the city’s agenda documents.
The group takes the equipment, wipes the hard drives and installs the Windows 10 operating system into the donated computers. In the past, they would then give them to children who have been recommended by teachers or guidance counselors in the Charlotte County Public School System.
CCCG also works with veterans and different nonprofit organizations serving Charlotte County.
“The Punta Gorda (City) Council is pleased to donate surplus computers to the Charlotte County Homeless Students Gap Fund,” said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert on behalf of the City Council.
“The group works to fill the gaps of need for the homeless students of Charlotte County by providing the tools that homeless students need to be successful. Computers play an important role in student success. While the computers donated are at the end of life for city purposes, they can still be refurbished to meet the needs of the students,” Reichert said.
There were 277 students in the Port Charlotte/Murdock area supported by the county’s Homeless Student Gap Fund in the 2016-2017 school year, which are the latest available statistics. There were 137 students registered with the gap fund in the Punta Gorda/Burnt Store/Deep Creek area for that year.
The Homeless Students Gap Fund of Charlotte County is an IRS-designated 501©(3) nonprofit organization.
Online links to donate to the gap fund are available at gapfund.org.
