PUNTA GORDA — Elections are upon us in Punta Gorda for the District 3 seat currently held by City Council Member Gary Wein.
Wein opted not to run for a third, two-year term. In his place are two candidates Shaune Goff Freeland and John Miller for the nonpartisan election.
The city’s general election is today. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To find your polling location, visit www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/city-clerk/elections-and-voting or call the City Clerk’s Office at 941-575-3369 or call the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Office at 941-833-5400.
City Council terms are two years and members are elected at-large. Elections are nonpartisan. Candidates are sworn in at the first City Council meeting following the General Election date.
Shaune Goff Freeland
Freeland expects to spend election day at the Isles Yacht Club at 1780 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., as well as 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
"I am extremely proud of the campaign we have run," Freeland said. "I have stood on the doorsteps of over 2,000 homes all across the city of Punta Gorda talking face to face about the issues that matter most to my neighbors. We're lucky to have two great candidates running for City Council."
John Miller
Miller has set up an election event at Beef 'O' Brady's (1105 Taylor St.) in Punta Gorda around 6:30 p.m., however, Miller expects most of his supporters will arrive by 7 p.m.
"It feels good (to get to this point)," Miller said, "But who knows (what will happen)."
