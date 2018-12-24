Whether you're pro-local or pro-corporate, new business is booming in Punta Gorda.
As corporate businesses, such as Starbucks and AutoZone, make their way into the city, the heart of the Punta Gorda's local business community beats just as strong as ever in the harborside hometown community.
"We are encouraged by the fact that we are now on the radar for nationally-recognized customer names, such as Chase Bank and Starbucks, that will work hand-in-hand with our close mom-and-pop stores that are so very much the charm of the city," said John Wright, president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce.
One local entrepreneur Benedetto "Ben" Dipiazza, 41, opened a new traditional barber shop, The Bearded Scoundrel, in September. Located at 318 Tamiami Trail on the second floor of the Cedar Point Offices building, he is the lone barber of the shop, offering cuts and shaves, as well as full-service hot towel treatment from $15 to $40.
Traditional barbering has always been considered an art due to use of the straight razor, according to Dipiazza.
"In today's age the difference between a cosmetologist and a barber is that only a licensed barber can use a straight razor and a cosmetologist cannot," said Dipiazza. "We get a lot of working-class families who understand the value of a dollar."
Over the last two years, Punta Gorda has seen the arrival of 169 new businesses, but the closure of 123, leaving a net rise of 46, according to Wright.
Currently in development in the city are three national chains.
Starbucks
Located at 615 Cross St., the coffee giant is expected to open in the spring of 2019 as a stand-alone store in the Cross Trails Shopping Center.
"Starbucks is a valued tenant of ours in many locations,” said Benderson Development Company spokesperson Mark Chait in a September Sun report. The company owns Cross Trails where the Starbucks is being constructed. “They provide a wonderful product and a great gathering place for a community.”
Chase Bank
A new Chase Bank chain is also under construction at 911 Tamiami Trail and Cross Street, the site of a former gas station and convenience store. An estimated date for completion of the project could not be determined at the time of this report.
AutoZone
AutoZone Auto Parts will be adding its name to the Punta Gorda business roster. It is currently under construction at 3905 Tamiami Trail and Madrid Boulevard near Burnt Store Road. An estimated date for completion of the project could not be determined at the time of this report.
"As the Punta Gorda business sector holds firm," said Wright. "We still face the challenges of enlarging the employment pool, finding affordable housing for that pool and fending off the summer doldrums as our customer base shrinks significantly, especially in the months of August and September."
Housing
Two major housing projects are in the works in Punta Gorda.
A new affordable housing development was approved by the City Council in September. The project is currently still in the planning stages. Construction is planned for a lot at 24420 Airport Road adjacent to the Verandas senior housing on Airport Road and Cooper Street. The project will allow for construction of 56 affordable housing units, not specifically designated for seniors.
Although not considered affordable housing, a multi-family housing project is also in the works at 1425 Park Beach Circle. The proposal calls for two buildings and a total of 39 units along with a pool, cabana, storm-water facilities, landscaping and solid waste collection.
Knowing what we face," said Wright, "we are collaboratively working together to showcase our area more as a commercial haven, using social media to promote the city in a positive light, attracting a slightly younger and engaging demographic to look at us as a place to enjoy working, playing and living."
