Punta Gorda is staying the course on Buckley’s Pass, despite some backlash from the community and a recent grant denial from Charlotte County.
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, council members will hear a resolution for an interlocal agreement with the county to place an annual assessment fee on properties along the Alligator Creek waterway deemed to benefit from the new nautical cut-through.
The project will create a shorter, more direct and convenient route, connecting the Punta Gorda Isles canal system to Charlotte Harbor.
The projected assessment for the Alligator Creek properties is $25 per year for each property. County spokesman Brian Gleason said 19 properties outside city limits would be assessed.
“The Alligator Creek Waterway Unit is an existing MSBU established by Charlotte County for the maintenance of Alligator Creek,” said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
Municipal Service Benefit Units are geographic areas created by ordinance and defined by specific boundaries where particular services are provided, according to the Charlotte County website.
“The unit is also funded by special assessment to benefited properties which currently include county parcels as well as those in Burnt Store Isles. Because the new access channel will connect the city’s canal system to Alligator Creek, it is the county’s intent to include all properties within the Buckley’s Pass Dredging Assessment Area into the existing MSBU,” Reichert said.
Last week, Punta Gorda requested $150,000 from the county’s boater improvement funds to support construction of the channel. County Commissioners turned down the grant request.
“Not getting the grant does not impact the project because the potential grant funding was not included in the project budget,” Reichert said.
In early April, the city held a public hearing for resident input on the project and the city’s assessment method.
While most of the community was supportive of the project, not everyone supported the assessment.
“The methodology to assess only the Bird Section is wrong,” said PGI resident Diane Simmons at the April 3 public hearing. “I’m being assessed for two water access units since I fall within this arbitrary 85-foot rule with 100 feet so I’m expected to pay $2,000, and I don’t have a boat.”
To help foot the projected $2.7 million tab for the project, the city established an assessment district based on water access units. The district encompasses properties south of Aqui Esta Drive, west of Almar Drive and city limits, and largely east of Bal Harbor Boulevard.
A Water Access Unit is defined as a dock, lift, slip or other structure for receiving water craft that is allowable under existing code regulations and will be the standard unit for assessment calculation of each parcel.
A property of 84.99 feet or less would be permitted to have a dock and one boat lift or up to three outpilings, therefore one Water Access Unit payment.
Wednesday’s interlocal agreement will allow the county to tax those properties deemed to benefit that exist outside of the city limits but within the assessment district.
If the agreement is approved by the City Council, the county will impose a non-ad valorem assessment against those properties considered to be benefiting. Non-ad valorem assessments are based on square footage or number of units, as opposed to the property value, which is considered for ad valorem assessments.
As of Friday, 66 payments have been sent to the city, amounting to $97,317 toward the project.
“The project will be completely funded by the special assessments,” Reichert said.
On Monday, city staff officially began the bidding process for construction firms for the project which should take around 30 days. The timeline for construction will be determined after that process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.