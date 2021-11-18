PUTNA GORDA - A couple is suing the city of Punta Gorda, claiming it is responsible for injuries they suffered from a 2017 high speed police chase on U.S. 41.
Richard and Karen Centner, whose address is not given, filed suit against Police Chief Pamela Davis in April. Davis was not the police chief at that time. The city has taken over the response to the suit.
The Centners claim Punta Gorda police officers were pursuing a suspected drunk driver named Ashford Baksh, then of Cape Coral, at 10 p.m. on April 21, 2017. Due to the fact he was being chased by police, he ran a red light at high speed and hit the Centners' car at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Burnt Store Road, the Centners' suit alleges.
The city responded Baksh is responsible for the crash, not the city, and the couple should be suing him.
The city also states that as a body of government, it is immune to certain liabilities.
Also, the city alleges the injuries suffered by the Centners were pre-existing.
The suit states the injuries resulted in disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalization, and exacerbation of a previously existing condition.
The 2017 police report notes a victim would need facial surgery as a result of the crash.
City police reports at the time show an officer was pursuing Baksh from the entrance to the city at the bridge over U.S. 41 heading south.
Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies had been involved on the other side of the bridge, according to police reports.
The reporting police officer described in detail how Baksh was driving first at 76 mph in a 40 mph zone, and then accelerating to 90 mph. The officer states she used her lights to alert other drivers of the hazard, but Baksh still hit a car in the intersection after he ran a red light.
He was convicted by a jury in 2019 of reckless driving and of causing serious bodily harm. He was sentenced to two years in jail and his license was suspended for three years.
The city Police Department has had a high speed chase policy since 1992, Lt. Dylan Renz said, noting it is reviewed annually. To prevent criminals from taking advantage of the city's chase policy, he said he could not reveal the specifics of the policy.
He did say, however, that it is a fairly strict one compared to some police departments that almost always engage in pursuit. Some departments almost never pursue suspects, he added.
Factors considered, he said, include whether the driver is suspected to be impaired, how much traffic is present, how many pedestrians are present, whether the chase is near a school zone during school hours.
"It's a very rare occurrence that this agency would pursue," he said.
The case is listed in a report to the City Council along with four other pending court cases involving the city, mostly slip-and-fall cases. A fifth case filed alleging 2015 violations of rights by the police department was dismissed by the court.
The handwritten case had been filed by a frequent offender accused of drug use.
