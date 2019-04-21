Some relief is in sight for traffic issues at the intersection of southbound U.S. 41 and West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
The Florida Department of Transportation has added “a big X” and signage at the intersection to help discourage drivers traveling south on U.S. 41 from blocking the intersection.
“FDOT was asked to look at this intersection due to long lines of traffic blocking the West Retta intersection,” said Punta Gorda spokesperson Melissa Reichert.
FDOT assigned subcontractors to paint and add signage, according to Reichert. The signs were placed on both sides of U.S. 41 at Retta Esplanade.
“(With) the signs, it should be clear that blocking the intersection is not allowed,” Reichert said.
There has been talk in the Punta Gorda community about adding traffic lights to the intersection but no official information was available at the time of this report.
“The department is conducting a signal warrant analysis for the U.S. 41/Retta Esplanade intersections,” said JoAnn May, FDOT spokesperson.
“At this time, a signal has not been approved for either location (southbound and northbound U.S. 41 in Punta Gorda),” May said. “If a signal was approved, the timeline for installation would depend upon the funding source, and we have not completed any cost estimates for this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.