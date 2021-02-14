For those who wish to enjoy an outdoor drive-in movie, mark your calendars.
The 7th annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival hosted by The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce will take place on Tuesday, March 2 as a Retro Drive-in at City Market Place.
In light of the pandemic, and for the safety of movie-goers, Director Doug LeClaire and Executive Producer Nanette Leonard said they felt the only way to do the show this year was to segue to a drive-in format, a press release stated.
Only about 100 cars will be allowed because of social distancing.
"We’d like to thank Kelly Evans Liscum and Jerry Cleffi at Smugglers for all their help," Leonard said. "Harmon AV, the same company who has supplied their expertise over the last six years at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, will provide a blow up screen and digital sound (through your car’s FM radio). Simply Sweet will be selling pre-packaged bags of their delicious popcorn. There will also be an after party at TT’s Tiki Bar (Four Points by Sheraton) after the show with hors d’oeuvres and cash bar."
John Wright, president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, will be the MC for the evening.
"We have sold out every year since our first show and more than 910 have attended the annual film festival over the last four years," Leonard said. "However, due to the pandemic, we knew we needed to devise a plan B. It was very important to us to produce this show in 2021."
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on March 2. The entrance located on U.S. 41 North will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and are available for purchase at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 252 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
This show is recommended for ages 16 and above.
For more information, call 908-618-1776 or 941-639-3720. The deadline to purchase tickets is noon on Monday, March 1.
Along with the chamber, the event is being organized by the The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach VCB and Asbury Shorts/USA.
The 90-minute program will feature selected independently produced short films, including Oscar-nominated and "Best of Show" awardees from U.S. and International film festivals.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
