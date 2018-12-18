Police officers greeted students at The Baker Center with hugs at the recent the Christmas Cheer event on the school’s campus.
The students sang Christmas songs for members of the Punta Gorda Police and Fire departments, including: “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red-nose Reindeer” and “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.”
Fire Chief Ray Briggs said the Christmas Cheer event is in its sixth year, and has grown much larger than they ever anticipated.
The first year, the event started when one teacher asked the fire department to sponsor her class of 17 kids. She told them about a boy who was accused of stealing a girl’s pink jacket. He said he hadn’t. The teacher realized the boy didn’t own a jacket.
That year, Briggs said, every child in her class of 17 got a new jacket for Christmas.
This year, every one of the 178 kids at The Baker Center will get a new jacket, a whole meal for their family at Christmas donated by Walmart, and a Chick-fil-A gift card. In addition, every child will get one toy from their wish list.
“It’s an incredible experience,” Briggs said, “probably one of the best presentations I make all year.”
He added that events like this lets the kids and their families know that they care.
Police Chief Pam Davis greeted the students with hugs.
“This is why we do it,” she said, speaking about getting into public service.
“We love to hug them, just as much as they love receiving the hugs,” she said.
She said events like this lets the children see the officers in a positive light at an early age.
After the students sang, they divided up by classroom and they each had a gift waiting for them.
The students were ecstatic as they unwrapped items from their wish list like a Mickey or Minnie doll, a Barbie, or a toy truck.
One parent, Andrea Wilson, said “I love The Baker Center for what they do for the children. They go above and beyond for the children and families.”
Her daughter received a camping Barbie, which she said was absolutely perfect, because she loves to go camping.
“Mommy, not so much,” she laughed.
The parents reminded their kids if they see a police officer or a firefighter to say thank you. The kids were eager to run up to the first responders and show them what they unwrapped.
