A Punta Gorda firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, the city said Thursday.
The firefighter is at home and doing well, said Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
The other firefighters and police officers that were involved in the call with the suspected encounter with a COVID-19 positive patient have tested negative so far. The fire department is sanitizing and decontaminating all spaces and equipment the employee may have come into contact with to reduce the risk of further spreading the virus.
The Punta Gorda Fire Department is working closely with the Florida Department of Health for follow up regarding the situation, Reichert said.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the department has continued to provide residents and visitors with the highest level of service,” Reichert said. “The community can expect this level of service to continue.”
Charlotte County is up to 161 coronavirus cases with 12 deaths; Sarasota County is at 304 cases with 31 deaths; and DeSoto County is at 24 cases and four deaths, as of Thursday evening.
