PUNTA GORDA - The Punta Gorda Garden Club is offering several scholarships to Charlotte County high school seniors, existing college students, and previous winners of a Garden Club scholarship, announced club spokesperson Elizabeth Foster.
"We're having quite a bit of difficulty getting the word out to the parents," she added.
The PGGC's large turnout at its 2021 garden tour fundraiser and "generous community support" has allowed the club to again this year offer several PGGC Higher Education scholarships, Foster said.
Requirements include a B or better grade average, proof of financial need, and a desire to major in agronomy, botany, conservation, ecology, environmental sciences, environmental engineering, floriculture, forestry, horticulture, landscape design, plant pathology or related fields.
Application forms are available in the guidance offices at Charlotte High School, Port Charlotte High School, Lemon Bay High School, Charlotte Technical School, Community Christian School, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, or at the club's website: www.pggc.org (scholarship page).
Home-schooled students who meet the criteria are also eligible to apply.
Deadline for submission is April 1; for additional application information, contact the school counselors, aid officers, or PGGC scholarship chair, Nancy Knaus at 413-297-7187 or email nancyknaus@yahoo.com.
The PGGC is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. and the National Garden Clubs, Inc. Deep South Region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.