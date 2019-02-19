It’s been 17 months since Hurricane Irma crashed through Southwest Florida, and Punta Gorda is finally beginning to see reimbursement for some of the damage.
The city received the first round of reimbursement money from FEMA on Feb. 4. According to the city’s weekly highlights report, the city spent $258,014 in reimbursable debris removal expenses during Irma and has now received 90 percent reimbursement of debris removal expenses from federal resources amounting to $232,212 and 5 percent from the state of Florida, totaling $12,901.
“The reimbursement from FEMA goes back to the funds that paid for those expenses,” said city Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
“The contract amounts were paid from the (city’s) special use fund and most of the payroll expenses were from the sanitation fund,” Reichert said. “A small amount of payroll expenses were (also) from the general fund reserves.”
The city still has four projects outstanding from Hurricane Irma including its seawall project and protective measures.
An estimated 52,994 feet of seawall sustained damage during Hurricane Irma.
As of the city’s report, 74.3 percent of this seawall has been replaced with new wall, with 59.1 percent of the project being completed with grading and sod complete.
At this pace, the city noted that contractors are repairing 3,730 feet of seawall per month.
Crews have filled 33 depressions in Punta Gorda Isles and patched three seawall caps and removed one debris article from canals.
The newly acquired FEMA money will help the city add back to its reserve balances used to pay the Irma damage costs up front.
“This allows for those funds to have adequate reserves for another emergency event,” Reichert said.
