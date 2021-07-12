The teen representing Punta Gorda in this summer’s Miss Florida Teen USA pageant has never been in a pageant before.
“It would be a lie to say I’m not nervous,” said Jade Hernandez, Charlotte High School senior and Miss Punta Gorda Teen USA. “I’m doing my best because I know this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me.”
Hernandez has a busy schedule. She’s vice president of the Choir Board, historian of Tarpon Leadership Academy, and a member of the National Honors Society, Tri-M Music Honors Society, and International Thespians Society.
To become a hometown delegate in the pageant world, she decided to become a community leader as well.
As a Student of the Year candidate for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Hernandez and her team contributed $8,000 of the $457,552 raised for blood cancer research this year.
Isles Yacht Club Leukemia Cup Regatta chairperson Brenda Brown told The Daily Sun she is proud to have mentored Hernandez.
“It has been an honor to know someone as gifted as Jade,” Brown said. “She will do a great job representing Punta Gorda. Anyone who meets Jade will, undoubtedly feel the same way.”
With credentials and community support, Hernandez will compete against teens from every city in Florida to win the crown.
“I am excited to meet like-minded girls,” she said.
Despite her nerves about competing in her first pageant, Hernandez is familiar with the stage.
“Since I’ve been involved in theater, I’m treating this pageant like I would a performance,” she said. “And when I’m faced with a challenge, I never back down. It just gives me more reason to reach my goals.”
Hernandez said her parents are “overjoyed” with her participation in the pageant.
“They know how involved and dedicated I am,” she said. “It’s family pride.”
Hernandez is on track to receive her associate’s degree by the time she graduates from high school.
She still holds her place in the top 1% of her graduating class and plans to attend the University of Florida.
“I wanted to become an orthodontist ever since I had my braces take off,” Hernandez said. “I had more confidence in my smile and I remember that feeling. I want to give that to kids as well.”
Hernandez will compete in the Miss Florida Teen USA pageant in Coral Springs from July 16-18.
