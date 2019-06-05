It's been more than six months in the making for the 30th mural in Punta Gorda to be complete.
Artist Skip Dyrda, from Sarasota, began his project "Tails from the Harbor" on the retaining wall underneath US 41 South Bridge between Hurricane Charley's and the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in January.
He worked through adverse weather conditions: wind and cooler weather, sweltering heat, and uncomfortable angles.
The wind was particularly challenging for him, he said, because under the bridge creates a wind tunnel of sorts, making it uncomfortable to paint. The heat doesn't bother him, he said.
Though this isn't his first mural he painted in Punta Gorda, he said this experience was different- "I'm going to miss this place- the view, the marine life, all the people, seeing the regulars was a lot of fun," Dyrda said.
The regulars he began to know on a first-name basis with them, and took selfies with all of the regulars who passed by. After the project is complete, he plans to put together a hardcover book on the process.
The Sun caught up with Dyrda, while he was putting final touches on the mural to talk about his career and inspiration behind this particular piece.
Q: How long have you been painting?
A: Basically forever, but full time about 24 years. I took a job in an art factory in Bradenton [around '92] for about two years and kept my eyes and ears open, then went out on my own.
Q: Tell me about how the idea started.
A: Originally, we were going to do the history of the fishing industry, but found it was too busy. From the beginning, I was picturing this. The original idea was the history of marine life. The Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society met with the Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program, and they gave some ideas for what fish might be together and what the habitats might look like.
Q: Where did you draw inspiration from for the depiction?
A: I took a trip to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, saw a Kemp Ridley Sea Turtle named Squirt 2, who was found in the Peace River, almost dead. There's a squirrel that runs through the top that the employees at Hurricane Charley's named Gregory, it's a girl. She's depicted in there. There was a snow egret that landed on the railing one day, and I got some pictures.
Q: What are some of the challenges you faced while creating the mural?
A: This has been the most physically demanding mural I've ever done, with the contortions I've had to get in, laying on a slanted surface. On the East side, the ceiling is lower, and the sun rises in the East. It's never any fun when you're painting near what I call the 'baseboard' [bottom of the mural, near the floor].
There will be an event with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society and the Chamber of Commerce at 5 p.m. on June 20, where attendees can meet the artist.
