The Punta Gorda History Center has announced its honorees for its annual "Southern Supper" event on Feb. 4
The seventh annual event will recognize individuals and organizations for their contributions to the community.
The center has added more than 50 names to its History Hall of Honor over the years, including former Florida governor Albert Gilchrist, Punta Gorda founder Isaac Trabue and educator Sallie Jones.
“We are pleased to recognize these people and organizations who have played a role in making our community what it is today,” said Gene Murtha, president of the center's board of directors, in a news release.
This year's recipients include:
• John Jack Sr., a former Punta Gorda mayor in the 1920s and 1930s who oversaw construction of City Hall.
• W.H. Johnson, at one time of the city’s biggest landowners who was instrumental in the creation of Charlotte County.
• Fred King Sr., who built and ran one of Punta Gorda’s largest retail enterprises, King’s Furniture.
• Phil Laishley, a former longtime mayor, city council member and businessman whose contributions to the city included acquisition of the land for Laishley Park.
• John “Jack” McCann, a sea captain who took Theodore Roosevelt on an adventure in Charlotte Harbor to catch a “devil fish.”
• Robert “Bucky” McQueen, a developer and philanthropist who is one of the largest land owners in town.
• William H. Monson, a former mayor during World War II who was owner and president of the city's last surviving fish business, the Punta Gorda Fish Company.
This year will include two community honorees:
• Sacred Heart Catholic Church, which began serving the Catholic community in Punta Gorda as early as 1892 before formally becoming a parish with its first church built in 1929.
• Smugglers Enterprises, which celebrates 30 years in Punta Gorda this year as a major business and contributor to local charities, with its first restaurant, Harpoon Harry’s, opening in 1993.
The history center also has an annual tradition of recognizing a Punta Gorda resident who died while serving their country. This year's honoree is Sgt. Michael R. Woodliff, who at age 22 was killed in action during Operation Iraqi Freedom on March 2, 2004.
For more information about the event, visit Puntagordahistorycenter.com or call the center at 941-916-8800.
