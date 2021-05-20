A home on Austrian Boulevard in Punta Gorda was destroyed by fire on Wednesday night.
The three occupants of the home were able to escape safely, according to first responders.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS responded just after 10:30 p.m., and fought the fire from outside. Responders had the fire under control by 11:10 p.m.
Embers from the fire ignited a small brush fire on the next block, but it was put out before the flames reached any homes.
The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
The cause appears to be caused by an accidental electrical problem, according to the spokesman for Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
