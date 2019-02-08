A committee for pickleball is a waste of time, according to some homeowners of the Punta Gorda Historic District.
The City Council approved terms for a new fact-finding committee at Wednesday’s regular meeting to identify short- and long-term solutions for pickleball play within the city limits.
The committee is just one piece of a four-part plan to try to dampen the noise and conflict between the Gilchrist park pickleball community and homeowners along West Retta Esplanade.
“I think that it is time to make a decision on this,” Martha Bireda, member of the district’s homeowners association, said at the meeting. “I know that you are going to have the committee, I doubt anybody from the other (five) districts in the city are going to suggest they have pickleball in their neighborhoods.”
Volunteers will be selected by the City Council. The committee will have a 90-day time frame from their first meeting to present findings to the City Council. Meeting dates, times and locations will be determined by the committee. The committee will consist of one resident from each of the five City Council Districts and two at-large members who are also city residents.
But for Christy Federici, who lives across the street from the courts, the new committee is just another way for the City Council to delay making a “real” decision on the issues at Gilchrist.
“They’re doing this committee for 90 days, which is really a waste of time,” Federici said. “The committee is for fact-finding, but the fact is nobody wants this pickleball around them.”
The city has begun enacting its plan by banning parking on the grass at Gilchrist Park. The other two efforts include constructing a sound barrier on the southwest side of the eight courts, and to close down four of those when PicklePlex of Punta Gorda at Florida Southwestern State College opens its doors, tentatively in March. The sound barrier is going to be discussed at the City Council’s Feb. 20 meeting.
Gilchrist pickleball player Carlos O’Byrne of Port Charlotte likes the idea for a committee, but not for removing game play at the park.
“If I put myself in (the homeowners’) shoes, I can see where the noise would be an issue, but they should also put themselves in our shoes ... we enjoy this,” O’Byrne said. “It’s a community thing. It’s a park. Putting the courts here was the right decision because its a beautiful area. What this spot provides is a central place for players. Its good to put pickleball in other places, but don’t decentralize this park.”
Application forms are available in the City Clerk’s Office at 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, through email at pgclerk@pgorda.us or on the city’s website at ci.punta-gorda.fl.us under “Latest News”.
Completed application forms must be received in the Clerk’s Office by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.
“This needs to be resolved sooner than later,” said Council Member Lynne Matthews at Wednesday’s meeting. “We don’t need to string this out over a long period of time with renewals on the committee assignments and all of that. I would like to see it ‘one and done.’”
