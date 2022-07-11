How many 9-to-15-year-olds can claim to have trained beside a professional chef and had their final exam in a local restaurant?

A dozen homeschoolers from the Oaks & Olives Coop of Punta Gorda’s Rock Calvary Chapel can.

One recent morning, they gathered around the island for their final class in homeschool mom Emma Hoke’s kitchen.

Wearing chef’s aprons embroidered with their names, they prepped ingredients to be Cryovaced for a capstone four-course family meal. They wielded their own chef’s knives, on their own cutting boards, all donated by their teacher.

Chef Dustin Ferguson of Punta Gorda’s Burg’r Bar had by then taught them several classes of knife skills and safety, French cooking techniques, teamwork, and a dash of restaurant lingo.

But is it a good idea to trust a classful of kids with chef’s knives?


“Actually, they’re very attentive and respectful,” said Ferguson. “We haven’t had a single accident.”

Chef Dustin’s employers, Paul and Brenda Lynch, even let the class take over the Burg’r Bar kitchen on a night it’s normally closed, to prepare a meal for their families.

“It’s sort of a graduation gift for all their hard work,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson, who received his own culinary education from Sullivan University’s College of Hospitality Studies, said that the teacher’s side of the kitchen island was a new experience for him.

“It was amazing,” he said. “I never thought I’d enjoy it as much as I did.”

And never once did he make them shout, “Yes, Chef!”

