Students Kaelan Williamson, Elliana Smith, Aaron Williamson, Charlotte Gurney and Emerie Livingston, as well as moms Emma Hoke and Lani Ferguson, react as Chef Dustin speed-chops an onion. “You did that in less than 30 seconds!” one of the kids exclaimed.
Chef salad was part of the students’ Burg’r Bar dinner. Also on the menu: spinach-artichoke dip, minestrone, rosemary-lemon chicken with strawberry-blueberry balsamic chutney, honey-roasted carrots, rosemary potatoes, cheddar-Gouda mac and cheese, and Key lime pie bars.
Chef Dustin explains the importance of dating and labeling to Shaylie Hoke, Odelia Livingston, Meila Dugazon, Kaelan Williamson, Elliana Smith, Aaron Williamson, Charlotte Gurney and Emerie Livingston, as moms Lani Ferguson and Emma Hoke look on.
Homeschoolers Odelia Livingston, Meila Dugazon and Kaelan Williamson chop and bag vegetables.
Oaks & Olives homeschool chefs gather at Punta Gorda’s Burg’r Bar to serve friends and family. (From left, rear) Paxton Tolliver, Walker Hoke, Charlotte Gurney, Elliana Smith, Grace Ferguson, Emerie Livingston and Aaron Williamson. (From left, front) Shaylie Hoke, Kaelan Williamson, Asher Gurney and Odelia Livingston. Not shown: Meila Dugazon.
Chef Dustin demonstrates cheese grating to Walker Hoke, with Shaylie Hoke and Charlotte Gurney.
Chef Dustin shows Kaelan Williamson how to take apart a celery stalk, while Elliana Smith, Aaron Williamson, Charlotte Gurney and Emerie Livingston chop ingredients.
Charlotte Gurney, Emerie Livingston, Asher Gurney and Paxton Tolliver pay close attention to Chef Dustin Ferguson in their homeschool cooking class.
How many 9-to-15-year-olds can claim to have trained beside a professional chef and had their final exam in a local restaurant?
A dozen homeschoolers from the Oaks & Olives Coop of Punta Gorda’s Rock Calvary Chapel can.
One recent morning, they gathered around the island for their final class in homeschool mom Emma Hoke’s kitchen.
Wearing chef’s aprons embroidered with their names, they prepped ingredients to be Cryovaced for a capstone four-course family meal. They wielded their own chef’s knives, on their own cutting boards, all donated by their teacher.
Chef Dustin Ferguson of Punta Gorda’s Burg’r Bar had by then taught them several classes of knife skills and safety, French cooking techniques, teamwork, and a dash of restaurant lingo.
But is it a good idea to trust a classful of kids with chef’s knives?
“Actually, they’re very attentive and respectful,” said Ferguson. “We haven’t had a single accident.”
Chef Dustin’s employers, Paul and Brenda Lynch, even let the class take over the Burg’r Bar kitchen on a night it’s normally closed, to prepare a meal for their families.
“It’s sort of a graduation gift for all their hard work,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson, who received his own culinary education from Sullivan University’s College of Hospitality Studies, said that the teacher’s side of the kitchen island was a new experience for him.
“It was amazing,” he said. “I never thought I’d enjoy it as much as I did.”
And never once did he make them shout, “Yes, Chef!”
