Punta Gorda honored Vietnam War veterans on Wednesday with a proclamation commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.
“I want to give a special thanks to (the city) for taking time to make this (commemoration) a public notice,” said C.J. Metcalfe, who serves on the museum Board of Directors and accepted the proclamation on its behalf.
“Many veterans will be receiving a copy of this,” Metcalfe said. “This will be given to them as part of a long overdue tribute to their sacrifices and their service to protect the freedom and liberties to this country.”
Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews presented the proclamation certificate to Metcalfe at last week’s Punta Gorda City Council meeting.
“The commemoration is a 13-year program to honor and give thanks to a generation of proud Americans who saw us through one of the most challenging missions it has ever faced,” Matthews said, reading from the proclamation.
“As we observe the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, we reflect with solemn reverence upon the valor of of a generation that served with honor, and we pay tribute to the more than three million men and women who bravely left their families to serve a world away from everything they knew and everyone they loved.”
Matthews went on to invite Vietnam veterans to a upcoming event being held in their honor called “Welcome Back Vietnam Veterans.”
The event will take place on Friday, March 29 at 11 a.m., in the new museum facility at 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda (the old IMPAC University building.
