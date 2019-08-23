PUNTA GORDA — The city's septic-to-sewer project is moving forward and could cost around $82 million.
The project would only affect county residents living on an estimated 2,300 lots within the city's utility service area, not those within the city limits who are already connected to the city's sewer system.
The city's project is part of the larger Charlotte County septic-to-sewer project that began in October 2016.
"The city has been piggy-backing (so to speak) on this project," wrote Melissa Reichert, city communications manager, in an email to the Sun. "These properties are county residents that are in the city’s utility service area (but not in the City of Punta). As such, the city would have to work with the county to assess these residents, since they are not within the city of Punta Gorda boundaries."
Why is it important to switch to sewer?
"This project is important to Charlotte County and Punta Gorda in that the goal is to improve and protect the water quality in Charlotte Harbor," Reichert wrote. "This is a regional and collaborative effort. Conversion from septic to sewer is expected to reduce pollution."
What has to happen next?
City Manager Howard Kunik said city staff will meet with the county to work out more details on the project.
A starting point for the project is still a ways off. But when that time comes, city staff will break down the work over a stretch of potentially 20 years.
Areas 1-3 (1,340 lots): The 9- to 10-year plan
- North Aqui Esta Drive Waterway (481 lots)
- South Aqui Esta Drive Waterway (442 lots)
- South Rio Villa Drive Waterway (417 lots)
- Actual amount of septic systems for occupied lots is approximately 850.
Areas 4-7 (974 lots): The 10- to 20-year plan
- Area 4 (name to be determined) (284)
- Area 5 (name to be determined) (233)
- Area 6 (name to be determined) (304)
- Area 7 (name to be determined) (153)
- These areas would focus on the north eastern area within the city's utility service area.
How will it be funded?
The City Council approved a presentation on the project at Wednesday's meeting from the county-contracted Jones Edmunds & Associates, a company focusing on environmental and infrastructure solutions.
According to that presentation, the project can be funded through state revolving fund loans which can be paid back through property assessments and monthly sewer bills (taxpayers), sales tax revenue and grants.
"It's the county that is going to have to approve assessments," Kunik said at the meeting. "That is why we used the county's whole philosophy, police and methodology because we need to have the County Commission buying into treating the property owners within our utility area who live outside the city the same as the rest of the property owners throughout the county."
