The Punta Gorda Kiwanis have regularly provided baskets for Thanksgiving and Christmas to families in the community.
Larry Taylor of the Kiwanis recalled a time in 2016, dropping off a package to a family who lived in what he called “deplorable” conditions. The family had six kids, and the mom and dad worked multiple part-time jobs but were still failing to make ends meet.
Taylor and his wife went out and bought the family some gift cards and a few bags of groceries.
They returned to the board of directors and said, “We gotta do more. We positively impacted 20 families, but there’s so much more that we can do”
He presented them with a plan, which would later become “Christmas @ East,” which had its first event in 2017.
Two hundred and fifty students from East Elementary School and their siblings and parents have been invited to the “Christmas @ East” Christmas party. The Kiwanis’ have partnered with the Gosliano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, who will be bringing a pediatric van and health screening materials.
The Lion’s Club in Punta Gorda will be providing eye screenings for the kids. Charlotte Technical College will be providing haircuts.
“We have a good community that wants to do good things,” Taylor said, “the community is behind [the event].”
The event will also feature bounce houses, crafts and fingernail and face painting.
Each kid will have the opportunity to earn points to “shop” with. They will be able to shop for one large gift, or multiple small gifts, which they can gift to their parents or their siblings.
“Ninety-eight percent of the kids last year spent their points on their family, which tells you a lot about these kids, even in their situation, they’re still looking to be good,” Taylor said.
For the kids who opt to use their points for their family, Taylor said, they will get the opportunity to pick a gift for themselves. He said they want to reward these kids for doing the right thing.
They will also help them wrap the gifts, so they have something to put under the tree for Christmas morning.
The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 15.
The Punta Gorda Kiwanis are asking for toy donations for this event. Donation drop-offs can be made at: Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services, 1515 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda, or the Charlotte Harbor Event Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday- Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.