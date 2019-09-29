PUNTA GORDA — The city is boosting its way to keep residents informed and safe during emergencies with "Alert Punta Gorda."
The program, which goes live Tuesday, will allow the city to issue mass notifications to its residents within minutes, reaching targeted areas or the entire community in case of an emergency.
"This system is similar to 911, except in reverse — we call you instead of you calling us," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
How does it work?
Residents will receive "time-sensitive critical messages" via phone calls, text messaging, email and more based on locations they care about.
"Residents can choose to receive notifications about events that may affect their home, workplace, family's schools and more." Reichert said. "This system will be used to notify you about imminent threats to health and safety."
What kind of imminent threats?
Examples could include:
- natural disasters (Hurricane warnings/watches, fires)
- man-made disasters (terrorism, chemical spills, gas leaks)
- search and rescue (missing children, adults or disabled persons)
- crime (prisoner escape warnings, sexual offender/predator alerts)
"Thunderstorms are very common in Florida but many of these daily storms do not meet the National Weather Service criteria for being severe," Reichert said. "Although the storms may be significant, they are not thought to be life threatening."
How quickly will residents receive the alerts?
Residents will be notified based on flood zones or any geographical area deemed necessary during evacuation efforts.
"The city will have the ability to send out critical information to thousands of people within minutes," Reichert said.
Is this a new program?
The city has been using a mass notification system for over a decade, but this new upgrade will allow them to reach more residents, faster.
"The city has been working on upgrading to the new alert platform for just over a year," Reichert said. "We are excited to upgrade to a new system with improved features. Another big bonus with making the switch is the state of Florida is paying for a majority of the cost rather than the city."
To sign up for the program, visit: https://bit.ly/2mnlBqZ.
