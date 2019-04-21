First-time criminal offenders may have other options in Charlotte County soon, including a way to avoid an arrest record.
The Punta Gorda Police Department received Punta Gorda City Council approval at Wednesday’s council meeting to partner with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, among other state and local offices, to establish the Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion Program.
The goal of APAD is to educate first-time adult offenders with minor offenses in the county to prevent future criminal offenses, according to the city’s resolution documents.
Arrest diversion programs like APAD could potentially allow a person the opportunity to avoid an arrest record if they fulfill specified intervention and community service obligations.
“We are still in the development stages of this program,” said Katie Heck, CCSO public information officer. “The approval from the city for PGPD to participate was one part of the procedures that need to be completed.”
The resolution further states that the offices involved with APAD realize some minor offenses often occur due to errors in judgment or mistakes where criminal sanctions might not be needed. Criminal sanctions can “adversely affect” a persons ability to gain employment, serve in the military, attend an academic institution, or otherwise inhibit someone’s individual goals.
“As soon as everything else is set,” Heck said. “We will be ready to provide more information and commentary. We anticipate this being in the next month.”
