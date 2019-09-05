PUNTA GORDA — It's no secret that Punta Gorda is a great place to retire.
In fact, it's one of the country's top places for that, according to a 2019 report from Kiplinger, a publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice.
But for some residents who are either in, or heading into, their retirement phase of life, Punta Gorda may get a little more expensive.
The City Council approved a tentative millage rate of 3.4337 mills Wednesday. A mill is equal to a $1 tax for every $1,000 of taxable value. The new rate would boost homestead properties’ taxable value by 1.9%.
For homes valued at $150,000 there could be a property tax increase of $33. A $79 increase could be possible for homes valued at $300,000.
SOME RESIDENTS CONCERNED
"I'm not a millionaire," said Susana Groves at the city's first of two budget hearing meetings Wednesday evening at City Council Chambers. "I get a limited pension ... that doesn’t go (for) very much. Eventually, I’ll be forced to sell my house which I dearly love and I would like to stay here in this little piece of paradise."
The tentative increase from Punta Gorda, along with increases in homeowner's insurance, flood insurance and other taxes could make Groves pay $800 more, she said.
Another resident, Dianne Adams, said she's getting ready to retire.
"As I keep seeing my property taxes going up and up, I now have to push my retirement out further."
Adams said she is also facing insurance rate increases.
"I had thought this would be my retirement home," Adams said. "Take a look at the increases that you have. All of the aspects that it imposes upon all of us ... my homeowner’s insurance and flood insurance went up 15% last year and I was shocked and I couldn’t stop it. If there is anything we can stop, just stop the bleeding and help people as they go into their retirement years."
CITY COUNCIL OUTLOOK
“I think compared to some other government entities that I won’t name, we run a pretty lean machine in the city," said City Council Member Debby Carey.
"I think we did a considerable amount of work with making this budget what it is," said Council Member Jaha Cummings. "For the future, as long as we are supported by residential taxes than residential taxes are rising. If we balance it, that’s the answer to that question.
"This budget process has gone on many months," said Mayor Nancy Prafke. "We have deliberated over this (for every) line item, what’s happening in our city and the environment that we are in, and whether or not we want to move forward with any of these items is a lot of discussion and multiple times discussing it with citizens' input. We are taking this very seriously."
One of the big hits on property taxes for Punta Gorda homeowners was last year's school tax levy for Charlotte County, approved by voters last November.
The county asked for a one mill increase and voters approved it, meaning that for every $100,000 in property value, a homeowner's tax increased by $100.
"It’s unfortunate that other entities' taxes are changing," Prafke said, "and residents have asked us can you please hold yours stead, but we have a business to run."
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
A second public hearing is planned for Sept. 18 at 5:01 p.m. in City Council Chambers (326 W. Marion Ave.) in Punta Gorda to finalize that millage rate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.