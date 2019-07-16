A Punta Gorda man was arrested Tuesday after an alligator was found in his cooler during a traffic stop, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.
A corporal stopped a white Ford pickup for an obscured tag violation at the intersection of Tamiami Trail and Notre Dame Boulevard, according to an arrest affidavit. Christopher Lacey, 28, was also reportedly standing up in the bed of a truck while it was in motion.
During the traffic stop, the truck's owner gave consent to a search of the vehicle.
A deputy "quickly stepped back" when he opened a white igloo cooler and found a a small alligator alive inside.
Lacey then spontaneously stated he caught the alligator in a ditch on Green Gulf Boulevard in Charlotte County, according to the report. Without being questioned, he allegedly admitted he was the one who caught the alligator, but he does not possess a license to do so.
Lacey was placed under arrest for possession of alligators and a probation violation on a previous controlled substance case, in which he had 0.2 grams of meth in his possession. He was sentenced to one year of probation on Nov. 29, 2018.
The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to confirm the crime had been committed and took possession of the alligator to release it properly, according to the report.
Brian Norris, spokesperson for FWC, said the 1.5 foot alligator had been safely released back into the wild by Tuesday afternoon.
"In general it is illegal to take, kill or possess an alligator without a permit," he said. "If anyone has any issues or concerns with an alligator they can contact FWC's Statewide Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286."
Lacey had no bond at the Charlotte County Jail as of Tuesday.
