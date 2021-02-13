Serge Lefevre Jr.

PUNTA GORDA — U.S. Marshals, along with local enforcement officers, arrested a Punta Gorda man Friday on murder and partial-birth abortion charges. 

Serge Lefevre Jr., 37, of the 6400 block of Scott St., faces charges that include second-degree murder, two counts of partial-birth abortion, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Fort Myers Police responded to a 911 call from Lefevre at 1:10 p.m. Nov. 30 for a report of an unconscious female who had a seizure and was not breathing. The female was declared dead at 1:42 p.m., according to Fort Myers Police. There were four children in the Cypress Court home at the time.

Fort Myers Police homicide investigators received the Medical Examiner's report on Feb. 5, and subsequently arrested Lefevre on Friday. He is next expected to appear in court on March 5. His bond was listed at $2,850,000 on the Charlotte County Sheriff's website.

