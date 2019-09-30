PUNTA GORDA — It didn’t take long for James Crumbaugh of Punta Gorda to kick in relief efforts after Hurricane Dorian ripped through the Bahamas.
The Category 5 storm hit the island on Aug. 24, only to hover over it for days, flooding and destroying much of the area.
“We started coordinating literally as the hurricane was on top of the island,” Crumbaugh said. “When it sat there at a ‘Cat 5’, I knew what it was going to be bad. I said, ‘let’s get rocking and rolling to get stuff over.”
It was a coordinated effort.
Crumbaugh along with his boating club, the Punta Gorda Isles Seafarers, gathered at least a “garage full” of supplies and were able to deliver them to the Bahamas by Aug. 28.
“I wanted to move quickly,” Crumbaugh said. “We worked for one week collecting supplies ... we collected so much I had to move my wife’s car out of the garage. We wanted to get the stuff over there and did by the Saturday right after the storm.”
The Seafarers were able to expedite their efforts with the help of local pilot Walt Risi.
“He’s (also) a Seafarer but works with the Sundowners Flying Club in Fort Myers,” Crumbaugh told the Sun in an email. “It truly was a great coordinated effort by the very generous Seafarers and the Sundowners Flying Club that made this come together like clockwork.”
They took supplies you need after a hurricane.
Crumbaugh has had experience with hurricanes and the recovery that follows, having stayed in Charlotte County during 2004s Hurricane Charley − a Category 4 storm − that devastated Charlotte and its surrounding counties.
“I was here for Charley and took a lot of help afterward,” Crumbaugh said. “We started by thinking, ‘let’s get clothing’ and we collected so much clothing. One Seafarer member bought 100 flip-flops. Another member bought hundreds of dollars for kids cloths.”
They also donated lights, batteries, tooth brushes, and hygiene items.
“My wife, Ginger, went out and bought 100 toothpastes … diapers and those type of things ... tarps, lots of tarps. Things you need after a hurricane,” Crumbaugh said.
Crumbaugh said that Risi flew the supplies into Treasure Cay, a parcel of land connected to Great Abaco Island.
We needed to give back.
“I think it’s just human nature to help people out during hard times,” Crumbaugh said. “For me it is also paying back. I remember Charley; our town was devastated. Once you eat at a soup kitchen for two weeks you learn about hardships. (We) needed to give back. I really felt the need to give back after all the help I received.”
Crumbaugh confirmed last week there were no immediate plans set for further relief efforts.
