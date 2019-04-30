PORT CHARLOTTE — A Punta Gorda man was charged with manslaughter Monday after fatally stabbing another man Sunday evening, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office stated in a report.
Rondale Aukeem Robbins, 29, of the 3200 block of Rosemary Road, Punta Gorda, is accused in the deadly stabbing.
The victim’s identity has not been released due to Marsy’s Law.
According to a news release, deputies responded to the 19000 block of Midway Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
The victim was in the road, visibly injured and was soon transported by Charlotte County Fire & EMS to Fawcett Hospital, before being taken to the Lee County Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
A female witness told detectives she was the victim of a recent battery, when Robbins struck her in the face.
The stabbing victim wanted to confront Robbins about the battery and came to the car when the two of them arrived at the home on Midway on Sunday evening. She went inside, ignoring the two as they began exchanging words.
A few minutes later, Robbins came in and told her they had to leave. She said things were chaotic, and she quickly drove away. As they were driving, Robbins allegedly said: “I think I stabbed him.”
According to the arrest affidavit, other witnesses described the physical altercation which began in the front yard and moved to the driveway, where Robbins stabbed the victim in the right thigh.
Detectives found a large puddle of dried blood and a towel in the middle of the road where the victim collapsed, according to the affidavit.
Robbins and the woman were found by deputies at a residence on Pinetree Street, and they both agreed to give statements.
Robbins’ pocket knife and T-shirt were collected as evidence.
He was placed under arrest for manslaughter and transported to the Charlotte County Jail, according to the news release.
