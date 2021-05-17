A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting early Saturday on Fleetwood Drive NW in Port Charlotte.
David Wanser, 27, of Punta Gorda is facing a weapon offense charge and two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at 4:52 a.m. Saturday and spoke with two people.
A male victim was reportedly sitting in the driver's side of his car and a female victim was standing outside the car home on the 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive NW. Wanser allegedly pulled up in a pickup across the street and stood outside the passenger side of the car.
Wanser allegedly fired a semi-automatic pistol four to five times in the male victim’s direction.
The male victim told deputies he felt rounds striking the car.
Wanser is reportedly the female victim’s ex-boyfriend and may have shot in the direction of the male victim due to being jealous the victims have been spending time together, according to the arrest warrant.
After the alleged shooting, Wanser drove off in the pickup, according to the arrest warrant.
Wanser, who lives on the 200 block of Porto Velho Street in Punta Gorda, was arrested by CCSO on Sunday on charges of shooting, throwing into vehicle or dwelling and two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. He was being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $35,000 bond.
