PUNTA GORDA — A child pornography investigation that began in Canada led to the arrest of a Charlotte County suspect Tuesday.
Nathan Potter, 37, of Punta Gorda was arrested at the Flamingo Motel while packing his belongings into a U-Haul truck, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
In May, Canadian authorities met with the parents of a child who had discovered she was exchanging messages with an unknown subject online and sending nude photos herself through the online applications Sketch and Discord, a press release stated.
The unknown subject, later identified as Potter, coerced the juvenile into sharing a nude photo, then extorted additional photos by threatening to share the first photos online.
Canadian authorities contacted CCSO Detective Don Woelke after they identified Potter through their investigation.
Woelke began reviewing the investigation and worked with the State Attorney’s Office on applicable charges.
On Oct. 30, Georgia authorities also contacted Woelke, advising they held felony warrants for Potter for activity similar to the complaint in Canada.
The CCSO Warrants Division located Potter at the Flamingo Motel in Punta Gorda as he was moving boxes from his room into a U-Haul moving van. He was arrested on the felony warrants from Georgia, and a search warrant for his property was executed on both the hotel room and the U-Haul.
Based on his statement and the search warrant, Potter will face local charges of possessing photographs of sexual performance by a child and compiling computer pornography involving a minor before he is extradited for his alleged crimes in Georgia.
“The quick apprehension of this suspect reflects the commitment and teamwork of the Sheriff’s Office, the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, and the State Attorney’s Office,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a press release. “We are committed to catching these offenders and protecting our youth.”
Potter is currently in custody at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
