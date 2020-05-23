PORT CHARLOTTE — A 75-year-old Punta Gorda man succumbed to his injuries after a crash Friday evening.
The 75-year-old male, who was not identified, was driving westbound on State Road 776, approaching the intersection of Toledo Blade Boulevard in his sedan shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, a 19-year-old Punta Gorda male was driving eastbound in his van, approaching the same intersection. The 75-year-old male turned left in front of the van, colliding with the front of the vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The impact caused the sedan to to be redirected off the road onto the shoulder of S.R. 776 before colliding with a traffic utility box.
The van also went off the road, onto the shoulder, and overturned, coming to a rest facing south. The 19-year-old man was not injured.
The 75-year-old man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that evening.
The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.
