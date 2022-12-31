VENICE — A Punta Gorda man is facing criminal charges for allegedly causing a five-car crash in Venice.
The crash sent at least five people – including the suspect – to the hospital, according to authorities.
Isreal Lee Rogner, 43, has been charged with one count each of DUI with serious bodily injury to another, violation of driver's license restrictions, and refusal to submit to a breath test, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
He was also charged with five counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another.
Sarasota County deputies responded to a reported crash with injuries around 6:12 p.m. Dec 28 at South Tamiami Trail and U.S. 41 Bypass.
Rogner was identified as the driver of a gray Toyota Highlander with heavy damage to the vehicle’s front.
According to the arrest report, one witness said Rogner was in control of the vehicle when he hit a black GMC Yukon from behind. This set off a domino effect as the Yukon was pushed into the next three cars in a line.
Rogner and two other drivers were transported to the hospital, as were two passengers in the third vehicle. The patients reported injuries to necks, backs, and shoulders, with at least one person reporting a punctured lung.
Deputies spoke with Rogner at the hospital, where they allege that he had the smell of alcohol on his breath and red, watery eyes consistent with alcohol use.
Rogner also refused to take part in sobriety tests at the hospital, according to the deputies, even after seated options were offered by the deputies.
Deputies also allege that Rogner’s wife told them he had been drinking throughout the day.
Rogner was previously charged with DUI in Charlotte County, according to his arrest report, though the charge was reduced to reckless driving. Since January, he was barred from driving for personal reasons and only possessed a business purposes driver’s license.
As of Saturday, Rogner was being held with no bond at Sarasota County Jail, and is due to return to court on Feb. 10.
