A Punta Gorda man was found guilty of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence after he allegedly bit a Lee County deputy in February.
According to the State Attorney's Office, the deputy responded to reports of a suspicious person, later identified as Lawrance Washka, 37, of White Pine Court, circling gas pumps in a station wagon, asking customers for their names and identification.
The deputy attempted to make contact with the man and make him stop the car, but he allegedly accelerated and continued circling the pumps.
When a second deputy arrived to assist, Washka parked in a parking spot but would not follow the deputies' commands to show his hands and get out of the car, according to a press release.
Deputies then began removing him from the vehicle, but he resisted, reportedly flailing his arms and yelling out that the deputies "were not the real police."
Both deputies were in full uniform, in marked patrol cars, with emergency lights activated. Washka then bit one of the deputies on the arm, according to the State Attorney's Office.
The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment. Washka was taken into custody and then also taken to the hospital due to his behavior.
He was found guilty of both charges on Nov. 27 following a one-day trial in Lee County.
