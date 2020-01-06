A Punta Gorda man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading no contest to attempted sexual battery on Dec. 31, according to court records.
Thomas Keener, 33, was accused of sexual battery on a 4-year-old family member in January 2018. The victim indicated to a paraprofessional who was changing her diaper that she was hurt in her vaginal area. She conveyed the same thing to a forensic interviewer.
Keener, a registered sexual offender, told a law enforcement sergeant he did fantasize about his young female relatives and that he had worked out with his family to avoid being alone with any of them to avoid temptation, according to an affidavit.
Keener admitted to molesting a family member when he was giving her a bath. When she started backing away, he said he dried her off, sent her to her mom, and went into his bedroom to cry, according to an arrest affidavit.
He said he had been sexually molested himself by his stepfather when he was around 5 years old. He reportedly said he needed help and that he had been attracted to 7-year-old children since he was 13.
Keener was previously charged with child molestation and had sex with a 15-year-old while on probation, according to the affidavit. He was sentenced to five years in prison on Oct. 15, 2005.
He pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted sexual battery and was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by 30 years of probation.
