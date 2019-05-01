A Punta Gorda man was sentenced to 15 years in prison as a habitual felony offender for a 2017 robbery at Circle K located at 3035 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda.
Richard Dickman allegedly robbed a Circle K just after midnight in May 2017. He claimed to have a gun under his shirt and demanded the teller give him all the money in the cash drawer, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office.
He then made the clerk go into the bathroom, took his cell phone, and told him to stay there for 10 minutes. When the clerk came out, Dickman was gone.
According to the press release, he was identified by surveillance video from the store which showed a tattoo on his neck. There was also a sweatshirt recovered near the store that matched the one seen in the surveillance video being worn by the robber. Dickman’s DNA was found on the sweatshirt, the press release stated.
Dickman’s residence at the time of the crime was less than 1.5 miles from the Circle K. He pleaded to one count of robbery and one count of false imprisonment.
