Punta Gorda Middle School was placed on lockdown this morning after students reported one of their peers had made threats involving weapons, the Punta Gorda Police Department reported.
School staff contacted the school resource officer at 9:52 a.m. about the threats, which were "vague in nature but indicated weapons being involved," according to a press release.
The officer immediately responded to the class the student should have been in, but the student was not there. As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown for the safety of other students and staff.
Within minutes, the male student was found in a bathroom, where he stated he didn't want to go to class. Areas where he had been captured on school cameras from the time he entered the school campus to the time police found him in the bathroom were thoroughly searched for weapons, and nothing suspicious was located, according to the release.
PGPD continued to interview other students and witnesses to investigate the incident. The lock down was rescinded when it was determined there were no threats or danger to students or staff.
Parents showed up to campus seeking more information from school officials after hearing of the lockdown, which was not immediately available.
According to spokesperson for the Charlotte County Public Schools, Mike Riley, 42 out of 1150 students were picked up early on Wednesday.
Karla Arvelo, who has a son in the 7th grade was one parent who showed up looking for answers.
She said her son was texting her telling her that things were fine, and that she could stay home.
Despite his reassurance, she showed up to school to check on her son to see if he was OK- and he told her she could go home.
Another parent, who didn't wish to be named, picked up her son after hearing the news as well.
"We're just done- we're done with school," she said.
