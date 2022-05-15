Maxwell Miller, a Punta Gorda Middle School student, placed first statewide in the FWC High School Fishing Program’s black crappie competition and as top angler statewide. He is a member of the school’s Fishing Team led by Coach Brian Pavluchuk, who is a seventh grade civics teacher.
PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Middle School Fishing Team students took first place in the Florida Fish and Wildlife High School Fishing Program’s tournaments, sweeping all three categories.
“I am extremely impressed with the first year of this program and the accomplishments of the students,” said Brian Pavluchuk, a teacher and fishing team’s coach. “They put in a lot of hard work with their conservation efforts and fishing abilities. One thing I enjoyed the most was coming in on a Monday morning and hearing all the fishing adventures the students had over the weekend.”
The winners were announced by Brandon Stys, of FWC’s division of Freshwater Fisheries Management.
Punta Gorda Middle School came in first in the Overall Conservation Project, the iAngler tournament, and in the individual black crappie tournament held January through March.
“Since no black crappie were submitted to the tournament, we chose new criteria to select the winners. The winners were selected based on the number of catches they submitted,” Stys said.
PGMS student Max Miller took first place in the black crappie competition, and fellow classmate Gavin White came in second, making them the state’s top anglers based on the number of catches.
“We would like to congratulate the two students who submitted many, many catches to the tournament,” Stys said.
The Punta Gorda Middle School Fishing Club will receive custom fishing poles, 20 curated Baitstick boxes and 20 hats, and Pure Fishing tackle.
Prizes are coming from tournament partners Mud Hole Custom Tackle, Baitstick and Pure Fishing.
Second and third place winners in the Overall Conservation Project were A. Crawford Mosley High School and Palatka Junior Senior High School.
Placing second and third in the iAngler tournament were JW Mitchell High School and SKY Academy in Englewood.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission developed the High School Fishing Program for students who are interested in learning how to become effective, conservation minded anglers.
The Punta Gorda Middle School Fishing Club is in its first year at the school and has around 35 students who actively participate, Pavluchuk said.
Beside Pavluchuk, the Punta Gorda Middle School Fishing Team is assisted by Bob DiMuzio and Bryan Miller.
