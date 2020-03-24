A young Punta Gorda mother is stuck in Peru, longing to return to her 3-year-old son, while the country is in lockdown.
Fatima Diez Rivas traveled to Lima with her father, who is battling pulmonary cancer, on March 15.
“My dad came to visit my son, because he didn’t know when was the last time he would be able to see him due to all the tests coming up and the medical appointments he had,” she said. “Then I came here with him. I didn’t want him to travel alone and wanted to be here for the biopsy and all the tests he had last week.”
The tests didn’t happen, and Diez Rivas now has no idea when she will be able to return to the U.S.
The same day she arrived, Peru’s President Martin Vizcarra declared a state of emergency and closed the country’s borders. She said her father is “basically living off his pain medications,” while only those with the virus receive medical treatment.
“They won’t see you unless you’re infected with the virus,” Diez Rivas said. “They canceled any medical attention for anything outside the virus.”
Diez Rivas was supposed to return home on March 21, but now she’s in limbo. Borders are supposed to reopen on March 31 after the 15-day declaration of emergency is over, but she’s doubtful that will happen.
“I know how the Peruvian government works, and this is not going to happen,” she said.
In the meantime, Peru is under martial law.
“No one can go outside,” Diez Rivas said. “If they see you outside, they will arrest you.”
One person per family is allowed to go out to run errands like buying food, picking up medications, or going to the bank. But if anyone is seen walking the streets with another person, they’ll be arrested, she said.
Prices of food have been increasing, and many of the markets are closed.
“We’re just living with what we have here day by day,” she said. “It’s really hard. It’s not a lifestyle that I’m used to when I’m home.”
Although it’s a frustrating situation, she’s found some relief by connecting with others on the Facebook group called “Americans Stuck in Peru,” where many other U.S. citizens have shared similar experiences. She said she’s lucky to have a place to stay with her grandparents; whereas others traveling had to find hotels or hostels after the borders closed.
Diez Rivas said she’s contacted the U.S. Embassy in Lima, as well as the offices of Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.
The Department of State posted an update on Monday, stating the U.S. Embassy in Lima is coordinating closely with the Peruvian Government on all options for U.S. citizens to depart the country and arranging charter aircraft for citizens to return.
According to the department, approximately 500 tourists had departed Peru as of Monday.
But for Diez Rivas and many others, it’s not happening fast enough.
“We’re all waiting to get a call,” she said, “but they’re calling very few people at a time.”
Diez Rivas is a nursing assistant at Lee Health, and she said many others stranded are also healthcare workers. If they returned to the U.S., they could help in the fight against the coronavirus.
She’s hoping to be back for her son’s birthday on April 18.
“That’s another reason I’m trying to rush home,” she said. “I’ll be pretty depressed if I miss his birthday.”
