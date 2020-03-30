Police lights

A Punta Gorda motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

William Kempf, 71, was reportedly riding a three-wheel motorcycle south on Taylor Road around 4:15 p.m., approaching the intersection of County Road 765.

Kempf allegedly lost control of the motorcycle as he attempted to turn right onto C.R. 765, rotating clockwise and overturning onto the motorcycle’s left side.

The motorcycle then slid into the ditch. Kempf was transported to Bayfront Punta Gorda, where he was pronounced dead. According to the FHP, he was not wearing a helmet, and the crash was alcohol related.

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you

Load comments