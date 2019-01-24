Punta Gorda was recently named the No. 1 destination for baby boomers looking for a sweet spot to retire.
Realtor.com" target="_blank">Realtor.com" target="_blank">Realtor.com listed the Punta Gorda metropolitan statistic area — which encompasses all of Charlotte County — as the fastest-growing retirement hot spot in the United States.
“They did a great job keeping a small-town feel. We don’t have anything that is too commercial, not even a McDonalds drive-thru (in the city of Punta Gorda),” said Patricia McGuire, of Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty of Punta Gorda, in the report. “Instead, there’s lots of walking tours and bike paths.”
A metropolitan statistical area is a designation that includes the urban core of a city and the surrounding smaller towns and cities. Realtor.com limited their rankings to just two MSAs per state to ensure geographic diversity.
Realtor.com ranked the destinations by looking at each MSA with the focus on places where at least a quarter of the population is age 60 or above. The percentage of residents age 60 and up in the Punta Gorda MSA is 47 percent. They included the percentage of residents 60 and up, instead of 55 and older, because that is how the U.S. Census Bureau groups the ages of residents in metros
They checked their listings for phrases such as “aging in place,” “senior-friendly,” and “ground-floor master bedrooms.” Then they looked at the number of folks ages 55 and up who moved into new MSAs between 2016 and 2017 based on U.S. Census Bureau migration data.
They also included the increase in the percentage of second homes in the MSAs because not everyone who lives in a retirement town does so year-round.
The city’s post Hurricane Charley reconstruction is something to note as well, according to the report. After the storm wiped out most of the city and its surrounding areas, stricter building codes were put into place so new homes could withstand high winds similar to that of the 2004 storm. As a result, the newer homes are attractive for retirees who want their “forever homes” to last.
Punta Gorda Isles is the gem of the city for retirees, according to the report. The neighborhood of single-family homes offers views of the gulf and easy access for boaters which is popular for retirees. Homes in that area range from $200,000 to over $1 million. The median listing price for the entire MSA is $275,100.
“Baby boomers (have been) hard to pin down,” said Rodney Harrell, director of livability thought leadership at the AARP Public Policy Institute, in the report. “There are so many of them, and they’re choosing a wider range of options than previous generations. There’s no one-size-fits-all.”
Almost 50 million of the 74 million Americans born between 1946 and 1964 have yet to hit 65, according to the report, with around 10,000 a day reaching that mark over the next decade. That boost of retirees is having a major impact on real estate markets across the county. Almost 1.2 million people 55 or older relocated out of state last year, which is the highest number on record.
All the places that the realtor.com list are walkable, tourist-friendly destinations. Warmer climates seem to be a common thread linking the destinations which dominate the south and southwest parts of America. There are also a few in the colder northeast and midwest areas.
The fastest-growing retirement hot spots:
- 1. Punta Gorda, FL
- 2. Cape Coral, FL
- 3. Prescott, AZ
- 4. Santa Fe, NM
- 5. Tucson, AZ
- 6. Morehead City, NC
- 7. Asheville, NC
- 8. Barnstable Town, MA
- 9. Traverse City
- 10. Ocean City, NJ
Besides the sunny skies and beautiful views, Realtor.com noted one other major attraction pulling retirees to Florida ... no state income tax.
