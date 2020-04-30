Punta Gorda residents tuning into “Somewhere South” on PBS on Friday may see a familiar face or two.
The final episode, ”How Do You ‘Cue?” sees chef and author Vivian Howard exploring the origins of southern barbecue across North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Texas.
A portion of the show takes place at Strickland Ranch in Myakka City, where Renee Toussaint, formerly of Punta Gorda, shows Howard her cracker cattle, followed by a barbecue, where Punta Gorda residents “Big John” Lloyd, Michael Haymans and others make an appearance.
In the show, Lloyd explains the origin of the word “cracker” by demonstrating cracking a bull whip. Lloyd, who previously owned the Punta Gorda restaurant Big John’s and Lloyd Boys BBQ, now cooks barbecue just once a week, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays at 811 E. Helen Ave.
Lloyd retired from the city of Punta Gorda in 2013 after working in the Utilities Department for 40 years.
He brings collard greens seasoned with wild turkey meat to the barbecue at Strickland Ranch. During filming, he had the chance to talk about his background and role models growing up as a black cowboy in and around Punta Gorda, naming specifically Boots Crane, Lynn Brewer, and the McQueen family, who kept him on the right path.
“It made me feel privileged,” Lloyd said. “It made me feel good. I thought I came a long ways to do something like that.”
Haymans and Frank Desguin contributed swamp cabbage as a side at the barbecue, cooked by itself and as a slaw. It’s a dish Haymans has made since he was a kid.
“When we would go to Babcock Ranch and other places out in the woods and harvest cabbage, it’s always been a side dish to what we were eating out in the woods,” he said.
He and Desguin also demonstrate cooking the cabbage for events like Frontier Days and Englewood Cracker Days.
Before filming, he didn’t know who Vivian Howard was, but he’s since watched her other work, including “A Chef’s Life” and the prior episodes of “Somewhere South.”
“She does a fabulous job telling the story of people and places through the food, not only common foods but exotic,” he said.
According to an episode summary, Howard sets out in to “uncover buried histories and learn about the unexpected ways different types of meat are smoked, pit-cooked, wood-fired and eaten.”
“We learn that barbecue — both the food and the verb — cannot be pigeonholed into one definition,” the summary states.
The episode will air at 9 p.m. Friday on PBS. Some stations may have moved the show to a later time. Viewers can confirm listings at www.pbs.org/tv_schedules.
