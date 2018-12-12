The city of Punta Gorda is seeking input on the future infrastructure of its historic overlay district.
While drone technology and 3D mapping have been useful to survey and identify the district’s drainage, sidewalks, street lighting and general infrastructure conditions, the human element is still needed to move forward with the Historic Neighborhood Infrastructure Initiative.
“This meeting is an opportunity for the residents of the historic district to share their thoughts on the infrastructure needs of the neighborhood with the consultant that the city has hired to assist in meeting these needs,” said Council Member Jaha Cummings.
The historic overlay district is made up of the Punta Gorda National Register District, the Bethel-St. Mark Historic District and the Downtown Commercial Historic District. It encompasses all or part of almost 70 city blocks.
“These infrastructure improvements are important not only for the quality of life of our residents, they are also important for the overall economic health of the city,” said Cummings. “Because the majority of the commercial revenues for the city originate from the historic district, the state of the infrastructure in the historic district directly reflects the outward face of the city to our visitors.”
Through consultant firm Infrastructure Solution Services, this is the first time the city has used drones to map and survey a district’s infrastructure, according to David Hilston, chief planner with the city’s urban design department.
“The results will help determine the city’s future use of the technology,” said Hilston. “This is a literal ‘voice to actionable plan’ type of meeting. By expressing their concerns, residents will be educating city staff of areas of the neighborhood that are experiencing chronic or periodic infrastructure problems that staff may not be aware of.”
Today’s meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cooper Street Recreation Center, located at 650 Mary St. in Punta Gorda.
According to the city’s Dec. 7 Weekly Highlights report, ISS is in urgent need of residents’ input to ensure that all trouble areas are identified such as drainage issues, low-level lighting issues or disconnected areas of sidewalk.
“Light refreshments will be served during the meeting,” said Hilston.
