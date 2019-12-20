PUNTA GORDA — On or off-duty, Punta Gorda police officers are ready to jump into action.
The Punta Gorda Police Department announced Friday two of its officers helped save the life of a referee who collapsed during a soccer game at Charlotte High School on Dec. 12.
Officer Chris Owensby, a school resource officer at Charlotte High School was working an extra-duty detail for the game, while Officer Terry Chow, a school resource officer at Punta Gorda Middle School, was attending the game off-duty, PGPD stated in a press release.
When the referee collapsed on the field, both Owensby and Chow, along with a medical professional who was attending the game, called on the Fire Department and EMS to respond and rushed to the patient.
The referee stopped breathing while the three were attending to him, and Chow began administering CPR with help from the medical professional. One shock from an Automated External Defibrillator was administered, and he started breathing again.
The Punta Gorda Fire Department and Charlotte County EMS responded and transported the referee to the hospital. He remains in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, "thanks to the quick actions of first responders," the police department stated.
