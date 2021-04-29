Punta Gorda Police officers rescued baby ducks from a storm drain Thursday morning.
The ducks in distress were stuck in a storm drain in Punta Gorda, with their mother close by.
Officers Aaron Russell and William Gorman of the Punta Gorda Police Department responded to the call, and recruited local help.
Downtown Bait and Tackle and Rio Villa Bait and Tackle provided the officers with dip nets to remove the ducks safely.
"An officer came into our store and asked my husband if he could use a net," said Becky Adkins of Rio Villa Bait and Tackle. "I guess the ducks' mom alerted the officers from outside (the) storm drain!"
Adkins' husband supplied the officers with a net.
"My husband said, 'How could you not help save baby ducks?'"
The Punta Gorda Police Department announced the ducks were safely removed, reunited with their mother and relocated.
