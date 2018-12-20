Toilets that flush — that’s what people want at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda.
Despite some recent flushing issues due to water pressure in the nearly-finished Gilchrist Park playground restrooms, the Punta Gorda City Council approved a new contract with Avant Construction of Punta Gorda at Wednesday’s regular council meeting.
The contract is to build a second bathroom facility, which is planned for the east side of the park between two new pavilions.
The new facility will house a men’s room with two stalls and two urinals. The woman’s room will have three stalls. Both will have ADA accessibility.
Avant is adding the finishing touches to the playground restroom facility, which is projected to open around the end of December.
“Based on our one-on-one conversations,” said City Manager Howard Kunik at Wednesday’s meeting, “We have the solution for the restrooms on the playground. We are moving forward with that and we are confident that we can come to an agreement with the engineering firm.”
The contractor is installing a pressure tank in the playground facility to resolve the flushing issues, according to Melissa Reichert, city communications manager.
The new facility is estimated to cost $415,232 with funding coming for the city’s 1-cent sales tax. Construction for the new facility should begin in January 2019 with the total construction time projected to take 180 days.
“I’m looking forward to getting the permanent restrooms,” said Mayor Nancy Prafke. “The whole community is probably looking forward to having the permanent restrooms built at Gilchrist park.”
Avant was the lowest responsive and responsible bidder for the project. City staff solicited 562 vendors and received four responses. Two of the responses, however were rejected. City staff does not anticipate the need to close the harbor walk, gazebo or pavilions during construction.
“And they will flush,” said Council Member Jaha Cummings.
