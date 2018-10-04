With no offers yet from potential developers, the Punta Gorda City Council approved an ordinance Wednesday that expands the area where medical marijuana treatment centers can be developed.
Before this approval, dispensaries were only allowed in the City Center and Highway Commercial zoning districts. Now, they will also be allowed in the Neighborhood Center and Medical Overlay zoning districts.
“We’ve all been wanting this,” said Vice Mayor Gary Wein upon approval of the ordinance at the council’s regular meeting.
Wein, a cancer survivor, has been a strong supporter of allowing dispensaries in the city.
“This isn’t (like) smoking pot from the 1960s,” said Wein. “I think it is a good, less-intrusive way than having to rely on opiates and some of the other hard drugs. There is a large understanding of what the various (components) are, (and) how (the medical field) can tailor that formula for the individual patient.
“It is beneficial for the quality of life for a multitude of citizens … the ones that need it.”
Originally, in August 2017, the City Council adopted an ordinance banning the state’s Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers within city limits — a moratorium that had a one-year sunset provision.
“I think it’s a good completion, finally, of what we’ve been trying to do for really … over a year,” said Wein. “Even when we put a moratorium on it, there was a consensus … we wanted to get beyond that moratorium.”
State law gave local governments a choice when they initially passed the law allowing medical marijuana in Florida. Local governments could either treat the centers as pharmacies or ban them altogether. Many cities and counties chose the latter to gain a better grasp of the new law.
“We wanted to see how the dust settled,” said Wein. “The dust settled and now we’ve dotted the I’s and crossed the T’s so that we can (allow) a dispensary for the citizens of Punta Gorda.”
Since hospitals and medical facilities are located in the NC and MO districts, it only made sense for the city to add these zoning districts to the ordinance.
Zoning districts are used to determine the type of uses a developer can and cannot establish on a property.
Moving forward, neither city staff nor council members have received any word of interest from developers.
Should someone want to build a dispensary in the city, they will have to acquire a state license showing that the business is a state-approved Medical Marijuana Treatment Center Dispensary. A copy of that license must be submitted to the city before city staff can consider approving a local business tax receipt.
Wein said he thinks medical marijuana dispensaries in Punta Gorda are also a good fit for a community so heavily populated by retirees.
“The older we get,” said Wein, “the more likely we are to have these various maladies.”
He said, whether it’s cancer or Parkinson’s, for example, it’s important “to be able to benefit towards our end of our days in a more meaningful and productive way.”
