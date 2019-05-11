PUNTA GORDA — There won’t be any new or used cars moving through Plattner’s Palm Automax in Punta Gorda any time soon.
The property, located at 1601 Tamiami Trail, was foreclosed on in December 2017.
The city is seeking around $127,000 in code violations and has planned a closed-door meeting on May 15 to discuss the future of the property in private with City Attorney David Levin.
Council members approved the meeting in a 4-to-1 vote.
Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews did not support spending any more time on the issue or the property owner, Douglas Plattner.
“I’m done with this man ... I’m serious,” Matthews said. “I was on code enforcement when this (all first) happened.”
The property, which still houses the pirate-themed remnants of local haunt Slip-Not Lounge, has been vacant since Plattner purchased the property through his company Winter Park Dodge in 2015.
Plattner, who couldn’t be reached for comment, has been at odds with Punta Gorda since that time.
In an April 30 letter to City Manager Howard Kunik, Plattner wrote, “We are ready to open as soon as we can settle this matter for the code violations. We have enclosed a check for $50,000.
“We are praying this is okay with the City Council to get this behind us all and move on to making Punta Gorda a great place to do business and protect the goodwill of the City of Punta Gorda, and start generating sales tax on a daily basis.”
The $50,000 was not enough for the City Council, however, to accept at a recent meeting.
In 2016, the city’s Code Enforcement Board cited Winter Park Dodge multiple times for code violations, such as non-conforming signs, yard waste debris, grass, weeds and dead trees.
In a January 2018 Sun report, Plattner said this isn’t the first time he’s dealt with fines and code violations.
“I own many, many commercial properties and no one has ever done this, to be honest,” Plattner said in the report. “I’ve never gotten into a situation like this. They’ve all been redacted or reduced. For someone to say (I) should pay the entire fine — that’s your opinion.”
