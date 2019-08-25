Eighteen miles.
There are approximately 18 miles that currently make up the Punta Gorda Pathways − a system of bicycle and pedestrian trails and paths that connect the city's neighborhoods, parks and commercial areas.
There are three segments that make up those pathways − Harborwalk, Linear Park, and something the city calls shared-use paths that run south from Linear Park at Shreve Street, eventually joining Tamiami Trail and continuing south for four more miles.
Punta Gorda, however, is expanding the project into Cooper Street and Airport Road.
At Wednesday's City Council meeting, council members approved a contract with CPH, Inc., an architectural and engineering firm out of Fort Myers, to help expand the project.
The city expects the work to cost around $177,500, coming from the 1% sales tax fund.
"The Cooper Street and Airport Road pathways were components of the Punta Gorda Pathways from the initial planning of the system," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. "These segments will largely complete the major connection contemplated in the original plans."
Cooper Street and Airport Road provide "vital access" for people traveling by bicycle and walking to destinations including, according to Reichert, including schools like Sallie Jones Elementary, Charlotte High School and Punta Gorda Middle School.
"Places of work, daily needs shopping (grocery & drug stores) as well as the southern and eastern neighborhoods of the city (will also be on the path)," Reichert said.
Reichert said they anticipate engineering design to be completed by mid- to late-next year with construction of key segments following shortly thereafter.
"Looking beyond Airport Road and Cooper Street pathways and outside of the city limits," Reichert said, "Charlotte County is working with (the Florida Department of Transportation) to provide a pathway along Taylor Road from Airport Road south through the North Jones Loop Road area to connect with U.S. 41 near Burnt Store Meadows."
Within the city limits, Reichert said the Draft Plan Punta Gorda 2019 Citywide Master Plan − a guide to future development in the area − recommends various bicycle and pedestrian connections that could be developed over the next 15 to 20 years if the City Council adopts the plan and prioritizes those projects.
Adoption of the master plan still has some time to go. The likely timeline for the City Council to either approve or deny the master plan being created by Dover Kohl & Partners is somewhere in October 2019.
