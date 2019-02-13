If you think traffic in Punta Gorda is bad now, just wait.
City staff has scheduled multiple roadwork projects to include milling, paving and pavement work throughout Punta Gorda beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 19 and running through Friday, March 15 (weather permitting).
Each road will be open to local traffic only. Detours and impact to traffic on the roadways are anticipated.
Areas affected by the work, include:
- Coral Tree
- Paspalum
- Acalypha
- Ryan Blvd.
- La Costa Island Court
- Allen St. from Taylor to Cooper St.
- Burland St. from Elizabeth St. to Cooper St.
- Hazel St. from Myrtle St. to Allen St.
- Ida Ave. from Mary St. to Martin Luther King Blvd.
- Brown Ave. from Marion to Olympia avenues.
- Fitzhugh St. from Wood St. to Martin Luther King Blvd.
- E. Virginia Ave. between US 41 north and Southbound; including the Taylor St. intersection
Hours of operation will be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
When driving in the area, the city urges motorists to drive with extreme caution and be alert for workers in the right-of-way. Please allow time in travel for minor delays.
For additional information on this project, please contact Linda Sposito, Sr. Project Manager, City of Punta Gorda Public Works Department at 941-575-5060 between the business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.