Harsh words were at play on Sunday when the Punta Gorda City Council reversed last week's decision to close Gilchrist Park's pickleball courts during the holidays.
The council unanimously decided the courts will remain open today and Tuesday, but only from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Council Member Jaha Cummings advocated for closing the courts on behalf of residents in that area. While he was satisfied with the compromise passed at Sunday's meeting, he was displeased that the meeting had to occur in the first place.
"It saddens and disgusts me that our City Council has so little moral fortitude that it cannot even stick with its own decision at this week's council meeting to limit pickleball play at Gilchrist Park on Christmas Eve and Christmas day so that those living near the park can enjoy a peaceful holiday with their families," said Cummings. "It's only 36 hours."
Cummings initially brought up suspending play on Wednesday because nearby residents have complained about the noise and traffic to the point of developing medically documented cases of anxiety disorder.
"Each of us is fully aware of the harm we are causing our fellow residents," said Cummings at the start of the meeting. "When we knowingly cause harm to our neighbors under thunderous applause, we the council fall into a place of savagery and barbarity. It’s from this place of moral failings of leaderships that phenomena such as lynchings, Nazism and genocide arise."
John Stockinger said the City Council did the right thing by holding the meeting to correct its previous impromptu action, but he added that Cummings' statement during the meeting was disrespectful to residents.
"I’m very disappointed with Mr. Cummings' speech at the beginning of the meeting," said Stockinger, "to call the residents the names that he did ... that’s just unacceptable."
Pickleball players said they were annoyed not by the closure of the courts, but by how it was done.
"I think you ambushed the public," Andrea Gately of W. Retta Esplanade told the council. "I am a part of the historic district homeowners association and a pickleball player; I see both sides. It probably wouldn’t have been this big of a deal if everybody had been given notice. This could have been a very civilized matter where everybody could have just come up here during the meeting (to speak their mind). To ambush the public like this is uncouncil-like, unmayor-like and it's not fair to the public."
Cummings brought up the issue at Wednesday's meeting during council members comments. Despite some apprehension from Mayor Nancy Prafke and Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews, and without any citizen comment, the council voted 4-1 — with Debby Carey dissenting — to temporarily close the courts. It was unclear at Sunday's meeting which board member or members requested the item be brought back for another vote.
At Sunday's meeting, the City Council directed city staff to look into alternatives to dampen the noise at the courts, which will be addressed further at the next meeting on Jan. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.