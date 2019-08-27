By DANIEL SUTPHIN
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — To help chart a road map for future development in the city, Punta Gorda is hosting a strategic plan meeting for Fiscal Year 2020 today.
The meeting takes place at 5 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, located at 2001 Shreve St. in Punta Gorda.
Community feedback is encouraged.
“This year’s session was requested by the City Council with their participation to solicit resident feedback,” said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. “Public engagement is the key for successful creation and implementation of the strategic plan.”
The city’s strategic plan efforts go back to 2005, organized to gain input from residents, boards and committees, civic groups and staff on what should be made priority for the coming year.
The city has identified five priorities this year.
1. Financial/Economic Sustainability
What does this mean to you?
This priority of the plan aims to provide a foundation for future budgets and guides, workforce planning and other efforts to improve city services.
Goals?
In the 2020 plan, some of the goals include topics like best management practices in financial planning and reserves policies, diversifying the city’s tax base by increasing commercial opportunities and ensuring the competitiveness of the city’s business climate.
2. Infrastructure Sustainability
What does this mean to you?
This priority involves the city’s physical system of roads, bridges, sidewalks, seawalls, drainage, water and sewer facilities.
Goals?
In the 2020 plan, the city hopes to ensure “efficient and effective service delivery, complete the 18-mile pedestrian and bicycle pathway connecting the neighborhoods and establish a long-range plan for infrastructure that accommodates growth.
3. Partnerships, Communication & Collaboration
What does this mean to you?
This priority involves the city maintaining and promoting business partnerships with public, private and nonprofit groups so they may continue to offer recreational, cultural, educational and other services to the community.
Goals?
In the 2020 plan, the city hopes to promote new partnership possibilities with companies and groups to benefit the city and its residents.
4. Strategic Communications Positioning
What does this mean to you?
This priority refers to the management process for “identifying, anticipating and satisfying” partners − such as TEAM Punta Gorda, homeowner associations and other groups − to support those groups’ goals and, in turn, the city’s goals.
Goals?
In the 2020 plan, the city hopes to implement a three-year strategic marketing plan; push waterfront, bicycle and pedestrian options; and promote the area as a boating, fishing and bicycle-friendly destination, among others.
5. Quality of Life
What does this mean to you?
This priority is described in the report as “an all-inclusive term that includes such elements as economic prosperity, an affordable home, gainful employment, clean air and water ... attractive neighborhoods and working environments”, among others.
Goals?
In the 2020 plan, the city hopes to maintain its safety rating and emergency response, improve water quality, gain status as a waterfront destination and get more diverse housing, among others goals.
Where and when?
Today’s meeting is being held at 5 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St. in Punta Gorda.
Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.